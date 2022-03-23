$332.55 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $332.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.30 million and the highest is $333.80 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

