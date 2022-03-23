$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

