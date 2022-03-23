2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.
Several research analysts have commented on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
