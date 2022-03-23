$117.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $117.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

