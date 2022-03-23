$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.75 billion and the highest is $12.95 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $43.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. 3,227,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

