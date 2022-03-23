$10.86 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.71 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $54.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 5,096,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,319. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

