$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

NTAP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

