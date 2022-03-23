-$0.77 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,384. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

