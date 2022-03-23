$0.63 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

