-$0.30 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

