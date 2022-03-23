$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 31,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,311. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -218.98, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

