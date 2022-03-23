-$0.23 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $632,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

