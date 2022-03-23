-$0.23 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.44.
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
