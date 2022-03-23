-$0.13 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Compugen by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Compugen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

