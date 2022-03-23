-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 13,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $993.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

