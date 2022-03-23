-$0.08 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

