$0.05 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.01). Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

TWTR stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 12,979,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

