Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT Raised to CHF 480

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

ZURVY remained flat at $$47.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 437,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,045. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

