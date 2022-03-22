Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “
ZVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.
