Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

FLGC stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

