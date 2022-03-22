Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CIR opened at $28.31 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $573.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

