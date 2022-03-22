Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.