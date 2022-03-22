Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of ALX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.
Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.