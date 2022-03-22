Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 116,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

