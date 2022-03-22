Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

UPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,861. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in UpHealth by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

