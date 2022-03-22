Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.53. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in UniFirst by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

