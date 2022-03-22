Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $2.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $1.03. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $397.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.33 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

