Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,697. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

