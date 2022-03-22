Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to announce $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.84 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celularity.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,971. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

