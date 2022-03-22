Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $64.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN remained flat at $$13.82 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,912. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

