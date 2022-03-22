Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LTC Properties also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

