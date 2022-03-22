Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.17.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.84. 1,763,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,428.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $260.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

