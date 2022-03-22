Windsor Group LTD Acquires 64 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

