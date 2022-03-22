Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, The Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. In particular, the company's existing and expansionary development projects associated with the massive Transco gas transmission system are expected to boost Williams’ growth prospects. Its debt maturity profile is in good shape too with its $4.5 billion revolver maturing in 2023, while Williams is paying its shareholders an attractive dividend that currently yields more than 5%. The company’s thriving deepwater transportation business is another positive in the Williams story. Taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, the company is viewed a preferred midstream energy firm to own now.”

WMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

WMB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 213,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

