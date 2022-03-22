Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

