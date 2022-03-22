Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 213 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,702,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.