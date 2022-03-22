Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $71,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 106,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.
