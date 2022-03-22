Whittier Trust Co. Has $56,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

EWZ stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

