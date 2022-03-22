Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SLM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

