Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 991.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

