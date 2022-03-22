Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

