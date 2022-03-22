Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $3,311,000.

WLL traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 4,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

