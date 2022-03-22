Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,358 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.53.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.