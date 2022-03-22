Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total value of C$2,798,009.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$138,043.58. Insiders have sold a total of 99,796 shares of company stock worth $6,046,318 in the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.