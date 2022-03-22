Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough Sells 2,250 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.41. The company has a market cap of C$27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

