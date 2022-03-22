Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

