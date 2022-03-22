Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.95

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.95 and last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 42205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

