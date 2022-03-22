Weibo (WB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00.

3/11/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/4/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

WB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 39,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Weibo Co alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.