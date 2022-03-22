Weibo (WB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) in the last few weeks:
- 3/14/2022 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.
- 3/4/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2022 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
WB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 39,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
