Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Langenberg & Company. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Boeing was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00.

1/21/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

BA opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

