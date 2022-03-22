Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS: ATLKY) recently:

3/18/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

3/16/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 486 to SEK 489. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $459.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 640 to SEK 675.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from SEK 675 to SEK 568. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 89,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. Atlas Copco AB has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

