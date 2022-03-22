Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Capri by 47.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

