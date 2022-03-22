Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

